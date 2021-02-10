Cooper-Standard (CPS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE CPS opened at $40.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $679.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 3.21. Cooper-Standard has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $43.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Separately, Benchmark raised shares of Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

