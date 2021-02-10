Copa (NYSE:CPA) Announces Earnings Results

Copa (NYSE:CPA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $158.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.20 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The company’s revenue was down 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS.

CPA stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.56. 770,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.92. Copa has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Copa from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Copa from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Copa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

