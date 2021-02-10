Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) fell 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.35 and last traded at C$2.36. 1,060,321 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 1,167,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.37.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMMC shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$1.65 price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) in a research note on Saturday, November 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$2.10 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.38.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.36. The stock has a market cap of C$489.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.11.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.31, for a total transaction of C$57,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 304,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$703,621.38. Also, Director Bruce William Aunger sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.39, for a total transaction of C$39,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 377,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$147,342.

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CMMC)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 176 located mineral claims, 15 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

