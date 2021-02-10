Copperleaf Capital LLC Buys Shares of 10,647 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Copperleaf Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $456,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.1% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.1% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $834,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.47. The stock had a trading volume of 416,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,784,285. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $42.70 and a twelve month high of $136.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.37.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, 140166 reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

