Copperleaf Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Copperleaf Capital LLC decreased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. IQVIA accounts for approximately 1.8% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IQV. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 94,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 677,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $121,357,000 after purchasing an additional 48,405 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

NYSE:IQV traded up $7.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.82. 33,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,090. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.10 and its 200-day moving average is $168.56. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.79 and a 12-month high of $192.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 63,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $1,658,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IQV. UBS Group boosted their price target on IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.33.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.