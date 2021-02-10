Copperleaf Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 295.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,987 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF makes up 1.2% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTEC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $20,041,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 414.7% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,320,000 after acquiring an additional 142,833 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $9,678,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $7,425,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 444,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,954,000 after acquiring an additional 79,919 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FTEC traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,810. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.63. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.00 and a fifty-two week high of $111.18.

