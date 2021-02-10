Copperleaf Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 82.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF comprises 1.5% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Copperleaf Capital LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 279.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 575.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

SIZE stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.28. 507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,757. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.35. iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $117.63.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.