Copperleaf Capital LLC Has $3.38 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Copperleaf Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 2.9% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Mastercard by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 50,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,964,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,677,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

NYSE:MA traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $334.50. 153,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,717,799. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $337.08 and its 200-day moving average is $333.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.42.

In related news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 592,756 shares of company stock valued at $194,826,299. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.