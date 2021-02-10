Copperleaf Capital LLC Invests $1.20 Million in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Copperleaf Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000. Copperleaf Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,539,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter worth about $9,319,000. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 77.4% in the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 74,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after acquiring an additional 32,481 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,482,000 after acquiring an additional 29,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,371,000.

NYSEARCA IYG traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,718. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.37. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.42 and a fifty-two week high of $159.64.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

