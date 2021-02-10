Copperleaf Capital LLC Invests $1.72 Million in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Copperleaf Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,957,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,546,000 after purchasing an additional 57,126 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,417,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,960,000 after purchasing an additional 362,151 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,993,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,873,000 after purchasing an additional 247,331 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,983,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,370,000 after purchasing an additional 292,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,651,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,881,000 after purchasing an additional 95,995 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

VLUE stock remained flat at $$95.19 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,584 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.13. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.