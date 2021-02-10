Copperleaf Capital LLC Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Copperleaf Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,892 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,355 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Jabodon PT Co. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,598,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,668,804.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 438,761 shares of company stock worth $231,379,858. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.62.

Netflix stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $557.24. 128,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,328,760. The company has a market cap of $246.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.73, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $528.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $507.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $290.25 and a 12-month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

