Copperleaf Capital LLC Sells 48 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Copperleaf Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Booking accounts for about 1.3% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Booking by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Booking by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Booking by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Booking by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management raised its stake in Booking by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $35.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,121.26. 14,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,107.29 and a 1-year high of $2,290.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,121.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,915.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.88 billion, a PE ratio of 62.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Several analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,020.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,942.73.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

