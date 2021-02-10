Copperleaf Capital LLC Sells 64,089 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Copperleaf Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,089 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $4,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVZ Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 23,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 84,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

BATS NEAR traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $50.23. The stock had a trading volume of 458,342 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.14. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $50.30.

