Copperleaf Capital LLC Takes $2.78 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Copperleaf Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 107,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,815,000 after purchasing an additional 30,135 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,534,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Group bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $379,000.

BATS:EFG traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,546 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.66 and its 200-day moving average is $94.34.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

