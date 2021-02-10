Copperleaf Capital LLC Takes Position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Copperleaf Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 87,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,000. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Copperleaf Capital LLC owned 0.13% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000.

RODM traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.09. 28,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,619. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $29.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.13.

