Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR) Trading Down 0.1%

Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR)’s share price was down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.19 and last traded at $28.29. Approximately 6,781 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 34,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.32.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Core Alternative ETF stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

