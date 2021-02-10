Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1602 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
Shares of CLM traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $13.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,599. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.46. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $13.52.
