Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Plans $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1537 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
Shares of CRF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.93. 574,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,725. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.22. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $5.43 and a 12 month high of $13.34.
About Cornerstone Total Return Fund
