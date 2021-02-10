Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Plans $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1537 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of CRF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.93. 574,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,725. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.22. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $5.43 and a 12 month high of $13.34.

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

