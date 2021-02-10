Cortex (CTXC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.99 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000338 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $38.08 million and $4.99 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cortex has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00059739 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $510.85 or 0.01132831 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00055761 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006234 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00029887 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,523.01 or 0.05594912 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00018370 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00044968 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00031899 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cortex

Cortex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

