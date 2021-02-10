Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Trading Down 13%

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)’s share price traded down 13% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.03 and last traded at $4.15. 1,040,658 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 174% from the average session volume of 380,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average is $3.98. The firm has a market cap of $116.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRVS. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 117.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 17,704 shares during the period. 60.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

