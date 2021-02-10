Costa Group (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) Stock Price Up 10.6%

Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) shot up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $3.12. 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 1,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47.

About Costa Group (OTCMKTS:CTTQF)

Costa Group Holdings Limited produces, packs, and markets fruits and vegetables to food retailers. The company operates through three segments: Produce, Costa Farms & Logistics, and International. It offers mushrooms, raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, tomatoes, citrus, avocados, bananas, grapes, and other fruits.

