Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,487 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $18,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,247 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 581 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $3.02 on Wednesday, reaching $356.54. 45,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,538,051. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The firm has a market cap of $157.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $363.74 and a 200-day moving average of $360.16.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.