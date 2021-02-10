COTI Market Capitalization Tops $78.68 Million (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Over the last seven days, COTI has traded 76.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. COTI has a total market cap of $78.68 million and approximately $44.34 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COTI coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

COTI Profile

COTI’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for COTI is coti.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

Buying and Selling COTI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

