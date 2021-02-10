CoTrader Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.20 Million (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. One CoTrader coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CoTrader has a total market capitalization of $4.20 million and $43,670.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CoTrader has traded 128.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00059967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $505.79 or 0.01135071 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00054839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006209 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00029725 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,476.91 or 0.05558550 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00017596 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00045129 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00032157 BTC.

CoTrader Profile

COT is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

