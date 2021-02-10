Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target Raised to $6.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its price objective upped by research analysts at DA Davidson from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on COTY. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.27.

Get Coty alerts:

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average of $5.00.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coty will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 339,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,269.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,061,000 shares of company stock worth $6,614,340 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Coty by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,208,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636,912 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 21.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,872,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,894,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Coty by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,881,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,265,000 after buying an additional 9,045,935 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Coty by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,345,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,033,000 after buying an additional 9,425,610 shares during the last quarter. 22.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.