COVA Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 10th. COVA has a market capitalization of $738,117.89 and approximately $113,199.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVA coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, COVA has traded 38.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00059480 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $507.28 or 0.01128596 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00055851 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006166 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00030382 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,472.72 or 0.05501322 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00017662 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00045422 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00031683 BTC.

COVA Coin Profile

COVA (COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

Buying and Selling COVA

COVA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

