COVER Protocol Price Tops $760.74 on Major Exchanges (COVER)

COVER Protocol (CURRENCY:COVER) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One COVER Protocol token can currently be bought for about $760.74 or 0.01691966 BTC on exchanges. COVER Protocol has a total market cap of $44.52 million and approximately $5.36 million worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, COVER Protocol has traded 43% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00051632 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.84 or 0.00288773 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 86.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00118125 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00074841 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00092706 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.66 or 0.00201630 BTC.

COVER Protocol Profile

COVER Protocol’s total supply is 66,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,519 tokens. The official message board for COVER Protocol is coverprotocol.medium.com . COVER Protocol’s official website is www.coverprotocol.com

COVER Protocol Token Trading

COVER Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVER Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVER Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVER Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

