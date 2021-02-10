Cowen Increases Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target to C$75.00

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Cowen from C$38.00 to C$75.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Canopy Growth from C$28.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Canopy Growth from C$32.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Canopy Growth from C$20.20 to C$27.78 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark set a C$35.00 target price on Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$41.83.

Shares of TSE WEED traded up C$2.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$65.26. 4,849,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,065,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 7.06. The stock has a market cap of C$24.39 billion and a PE ratio of -15.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$41.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.93. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of C$12.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.60.

In other Canopy Growth news, Director David Angelo Lazzarato sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total value of C$31,613.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$76,685. Also, Senior Officer Phillip Shaer sold 36,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.03, for a total value of C$1,137,777.01.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

