Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Has $26.12 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 19.2% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,686,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,868 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,582,000 after acquiring an additional 542,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,269,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,090,000 after acquiring an additional 42,363 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,293,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,242,000 after acquiring an additional 25,350 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,156,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,893,000 after acquiring an additional 53,572 shares during the period.

IVV stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $393.08. 33,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,504,031. The company has a 50-day moving average of $378.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.43. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $392.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

