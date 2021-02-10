Cream (CRM) Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 41.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 10th. Cream has a total market capitalization of $22,084.98 and $7.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cream has traded down 39.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,605.80 or 1.00183363 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00032509 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $463.52 or 0.01041050 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.41 or 0.00306367 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.28 or 0.00225220 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00084246 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001783 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00031593 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001753 BTC.

About Cream

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

