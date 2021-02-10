Creative Planning Buys 9,970 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 109.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 7.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $57.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $58.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.12 and its 200 day moving average is $51.29.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $1.0331 dividend. This is a positive change from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is 41.15%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

