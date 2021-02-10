Creative Planning Grows Position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 964.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,527 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.09% of Himax Technologies worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Himax Technologies by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Himax Technologies by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 21,315 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,069,000. 12.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HIMX opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 169.91 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.42. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $17.88.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $275.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.87 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.44%. Himax Technologies’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HIMX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Himax Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Nomura raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

