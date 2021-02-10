Creative Planning Increases Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Creative Planning increased its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Carlson Capital Management bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 35,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 10,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $115.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $91.88 and a 1-year high of $131.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.62 and its 200 day moving average is $115.14.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 41.10%.

Several research analysts have commented on SJM shares. Citigroup started coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

