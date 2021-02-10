Creative Planning Purchases New Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CF. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,093,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in CF Industries by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,585,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,816,000 after buying an additional 2,497,867 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in CF Industries by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,883,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,558,000 after buying an additional 802,493 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in CF Industries by 1,640.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 379,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,651,000 after buying an additional 357,587 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in CF Industries by 949.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 220,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after buying an additional 199,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

NYSE:CF opened at $43.99 on Wednesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.73 and a 200 day moving average of $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

In other news, Director Celso L. White bought 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.03 per share, with a total value of $30,994.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,593.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CF. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Cleveland Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.