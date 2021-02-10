Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) Shares Gap Up to $2.11

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.11, but opened at $2.45. Creative Realities shares last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 196 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 4.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.20.

Get Creative Realities alerts:

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Creative Realities had a negative net margin of 84.47% and a negative return on equity of 85.89%. The business had revenue of $5.11 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Creative Realities stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,879 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.39% of Creative Realities worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

About Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX)

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Creative Realities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Realities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.