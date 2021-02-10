Cred Market Cap Hits $2.12 Million (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Cred coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cred has traded up 27.1% against the U.S. dollar. Cred has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $923,464.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cred alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00060331 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $518.20 or 0.01156522 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00055739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006360 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00028777 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,505.39 or 0.05591512 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00020089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00045111 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00032586 BTC.

Cred Profile

Cred is a coin. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 coins. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

Buying and Selling Cred

Cred can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.