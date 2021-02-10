Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $6.50 EPS

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $8.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $6.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Credicorp had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.76%.

BAP stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.75. 1,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,155. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Credicorp has a 52 week low of $110.47 and a 52 week high of $211.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BAP shares. Santander upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

