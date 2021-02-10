Credit Suisse Group Raises TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $663.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price objective increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $647.00 to $663.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TDG. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays upgraded TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $668.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $484.00 to $668.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.44.

TDG traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $595.01. 416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,585. The company has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 66.59, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $593.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $534.81. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $200.06 and a 1-year high of $660.02.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 7,474 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.76, for a total value of $4,183,646.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 80 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.01, for a total value of $48,000.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 958 shares in the company, valued at $574,809.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,540 shares of company stock worth $55,027,493 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

