Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “GBX 3,920” Price Target for British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) has been assigned a GBX 3,920 ($51.22) target price by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,792 ($36.48) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on British American Tobacco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on British American Tobacco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on British American Tobacco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,511.83 ($45.88).

Shares of LON BATS opened at GBX 2,712 ($35.43) on Wednesday. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of GBX 2,362.50 ($30.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,492.50 ($45.63). The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.68. The company has a market capitalization of £62.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,735.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,678.54.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

