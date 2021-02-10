Credit Suisse S&P MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPO) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Shares of Credit Suisse S&P MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPO) rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.77 and last traded at $7.77. Approximately 1,002 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.15.

