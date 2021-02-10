Creditcoin Trading Up 49.3% Over Last 7 Days (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $1.22 or 0.00002704 BTC on popular exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $687.51 million and approximately $11.12 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 49.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,840.16 or 0.99729315 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00032783 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00087739 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000206 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000218 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,427 coins and its circulating supply is 565,518,540 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org

Creditcoin Coin Trading

