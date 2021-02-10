Credits (CS) Price Tops $0.0270 on Exchanges

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 10th. Credits has a market capitalization of $6.04 million and $87,667.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Credits has traded up 21% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00008805 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000125 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000167 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Token Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 tokens. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

