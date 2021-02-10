Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Criteo had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Criteo updated its Q1 2021

CRTO stock traded up $6.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.23. The company had a trading volume of 358,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,276. Criteo has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $25.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average of $16.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.05.

CRTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Criteo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Criteo from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.69.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

