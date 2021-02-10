Critical Survey: Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) versus OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK)

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) and OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Heritage Commerce has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OP Bancorp has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Heritage Commerce and OP Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Commerce 0 1 3 0 2.75 OP Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Heritage Commerce presently has a consensus price target of $9.38, suggesting a potential downside of 1.42%. Given Heritage Commerce’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Heritage Commerce is more favorable than OP Bancorp.

Dividends

Heritage Commerce pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. OP Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Heritage Commerce pays out 48.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OP Bancorp pays out 27.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Heritage Commerce has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and OP Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.4% of Heritage Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of OP Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Heritage Commerce shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of OP Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Heritage Commerce and OP Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Commerce $152.90 million 3.73 $40.46 million $1.07 8.89 OP Bancorp $70.21 million 1.97 $16.76 million $1.03 8.87

Heritage Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than OP Bancorp. OP Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heritage Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Commerce and OP Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Commerce 17.58% 7.17% 0.95% OP Bancorp 20.80% 9.65% 1.08%

Summary

Heritage Commerce beats OP Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also provides various loan products comprising commercial loans, such as operating secured and unsecured loans advanced for working capital, equipment purchases, and other business purposes; commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans for rental properties, commercial buildings, and homes; home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans consisting of loans for financing automobiles, various consumer goods, and other personal purposes; and small business administration loans. In addition, it offers other banking services, including cashier's checks, bank-by-mail, night depositories, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit, automated payroll, electronic funds transfer, online bill pay, homeowner association, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house origination, electronic data interchange, and check imaging services, as well as other customary banking, factoring financing, and electronic banking services. The company provides its banking products and services through 19 full service branch offices in the southern and eastern regions of the general San Francisco Bay Area of California in the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Benito, San Francisco, San Mateo, and Santa Clara. Heritage Commerce Corp was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans. In addition, it offers online banking, mobile banking, debit and credit card, online transfer and bill payment, and cash management services. As of April 23, 2020, it operated nine full branch offices in Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles Fashion District, Los Angeles Koreatown, Gardena, Buena Park, and Santa Clara in California; and Carrollton, Texas. The company also had four loan production offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Aurora Colorado; and Lynnwood and Seattle in Washington. OP Bancorp was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.