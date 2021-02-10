Critical Survey: Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) vs. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) and Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.4% of Professional shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.2% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of Professional shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Professional and Sterling Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Professional N/A N/A N/A Sterling Bancorp 21.32% 5.83% 0.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Professional and Sterling Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Professional 0 1 3 0 2.75 Sterling Bancorp 0 1 6 0 2.86

Professional currently has a consensus price target of $19.75, indicating a potential upside of 23.13%. Sterling Bancorp has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.26%. Given Professional’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Professional is more favorable than Sterling Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Professional and Sterling Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Professional $42.02 million 5.13 $2.34 million N/A N/A Sterling Bancorp $1.33 billion 2.99 $427.04 million $2.07 9.91

Sterling Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Professional.

Summary

Sterling Bancorp beats Professional on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., a financial holding company, operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit. The company's lending products comprise commercial loans, residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, and consumer lines of credit. It also offers cash management services, online/digital and mobile banking services. The company has five branches and four loan production offices located throughout South Florida. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds. It also originates various loans that comprise residential and commercial mortgage loans; commercial and industrial, asset-based, payroll finance, warehouse, factored receivables, equipment finance, public sector finance, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans; consumer loans, such as homeowner loans, home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, mortgage loans, and personal unsecured loans; and acquisition, development, and construction loans. In addition, the company engages in the third-party provider to sell mutual funds and annuities; and provision of annuity and wealth management products. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 82 full-service retail and commercial financial centers, which comprise 21 offices are located in Nassau County, 16 in Suffolk County, 11 in Queens County, seven in Westchester County, nine in Kings County, seven in Rockland County, five in Orange County, New York City, and two in Bronx County, as well as one office each in Sullivan and Ulster Counties in New York; and one office in Bergen County, New Jersey. Sterling Bancorp was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Montebello, New York.

