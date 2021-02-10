Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF)’s stock price rose 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.32 and last traded at $11.32. Approximately 5,748 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

CROMF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.51.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

