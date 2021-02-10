Crown (CRW) Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crown has traded 26.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crown has a market capitalization of $2.97 million and $20,795.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,288.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.55 or 0.01122420 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $224.81 or 0.00485667 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00037078 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002485 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005153 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000080 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,557,829 coins. Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

