Crown (NYSE:CCK) Hits New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $101.62 and last traded at $100.07, with a volume of 12188 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.73.

The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Crown alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Crown from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Crown Company Profile (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.