Crown Price Up 21.1% Over Last Week (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 10th. In the last seven days, Crown has traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Crown coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crown has a market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $21,359.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,830.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.41 or 0.01120694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $213.34 or 0.00475876 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00038759 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002318 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005140 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000082 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,561,673 coins. Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

