Crust (CRU) Trading 10.8% Higher This Week

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Crust coin can now be bought for $10.42 or 0.00023196 BTC on major exchanges. Crust has a total market capitalization of $16.91 million and $1.75 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crust has traded up 10.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Crust

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,622,908 coins. The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

Crust Coin Trading

Crust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

